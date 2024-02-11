A Nigerian lady living abroad went viral on TikTok after she shared a video of herself and two pastors praying for her new house

The video showed the woman and the pastors standing at the entrance of the house, with their eyes closed

The lady had earlier posted another video where she revealed that she had bought her own house in a foreign country

A Nigerian lady who was living abroad went viral online after she posted a video of herself and two pastors praying for her newly purchased house.

The video captured the moment when the woman and the pastors, dressed in suit, stood at the entrance of the house, with their eyes closed, as they uttered words of gratitude and praise to God for the amazing achievement.

The lady was praying. Photo credit: @akosuaberry1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady had previously shared another video where she announced to her followers that she had bought her own house in a foreign land and showed her excitement and happiness.

The video as shared by @akosuaberry1 of the house blessing attracted thousands of views and comments from TikTok users who congratulated the woman and admired her faith.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pretty lady who served as corps member relocates to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady (@behnnyb) who served as a youth corps member under the country's compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme has made a video.

At the start of her clip, the words "To serve Nigeria with all my strength" came on screen as she was dressed in her NYSC uniform.

Seconds into the video, a part shows her on the way to an international airport. She also filmed herself while aboard a plane. The lady said that she would later explain to people the process she followed to relocate abroad. She added that it was very difficult.

Source: Legit.ng