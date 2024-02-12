A white man was given a 'celebrity-like' treatment by Cote d'Ivoire fans after they spotted him around them

This is as the white man wore a Super Eagles jersey and was not bothered that he was the odd one among them

A video of the fans disturbing him as he walked has surfaced online and generated mixed reactions

In a trending video, a white man caught the eyes of Cote d'Ivoire fans after he was seen wearing a Nigerian jersey.

The youths hailed him as he got closer to them, with some squeezing his jersey and beating him on the chest.

The young men refused to let him be. Photo Credit: @syadel30

Source: TikTok

The youths seemed delighted to see him but the behaviour of some of them left many asking other questions.

As the white man named Adel progressed, some of the men tried to take pictures with him and others shook his hands.

The clip was shared on TikTok by Adel and got people talking. Cote d'Ivoire became a three-time AFCON winner after beating Nigeria 2-1.

Watch the video below:

Social media users banter

MickyVibezz said:

"We win or lose.

"People still want to be around us.

"Isn't that a blessing?"

MOONDUST225 said:

"Now those who counted on Senegal Mali Congo and Nigeria to win for us, who are you counting on now?"

Darko Nestic119 said:

"We Algerians are in trouble with him since he will support us at the start of each CAN."

Manassé mas said:

"I'm going to watch the replay of the match maybe Ivory Coast will lose there."

Flabébé said:

"Adel wanted us to eliminate Nigeria otherwise he himself is not a child we were not going to refuse him to wear ours."

agen598 said:

"Adel...when Algeria plays next time, don't support us even tho u're Algerian bro ..we're winning world cup with that."

Janna.Clb said:

"In truth, Adel, he has always been on the side of the Ivory Coast, that’s why he never supported us."

Lady hides her Nigerian jersey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was spotted hiding her Super Eagles jersey.

Sharing the clip on Facebook, a Ghanaian man, Keche Global, hilariously wrote:

"Herrrrr I know how it feels Charley wv been there."

In the clip, the lady stood by the side of a car and could be seen using a singlet to try to hide the Super Eagles jersey she had on.

Source: Legit.ng