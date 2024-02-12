A Ghanaian man stirred reactions from people after he shared a video of a Super Eagles fan acting funny in public

The video came after the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final to Cote d'Ivoire

The fan seemed not to be happy with the defeat her country suffered and was seen hiding her jersey

A video of a Nigerian lady hiding her Super Eagles jersey has surfaced online and left netizens in stitches.

Sharing the clip on Facebook, a Ghanaian man, , hilariously wrote:

"Herrrrr I know how it feels Charley wv been there."

She used a singlet to hide the jersey. Photo Credit: Franck Fife, Facebook/Keche Global

Source: Getty Images

In the clip, the lady stood by the side of a car and could be seen using a singlet to try to hide the Super Eagles jersey she had on.

The singlet could not cover the entire jersey, but she seemed to prefer it that way rather than the Nigerian outfit being in full glare.

Netizens claimed the incident happened around A & C Mall in Ghana. The incident may not be unconnected to in the AFCON final.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Kotaa Kramo said:

"But I felt a bit sad because Nigeria didn’t win because Accra go dey be sweet if they’ve won this cup if you know you know but ay3 beans ."

Dele Aina said:

"Beauty of the game ..... God bless Nigeria . You win some and losses some... Congratulations Ivory Coast, the home of our Drogba... Am proud to be a Nigerian."

King Drizzle said:

"I heard she put her ɛtwɛ om bet GHA be why sia you no get light you want trophy."

Chris Chris said:

"As e dey pain dem e sweet me."

Thermal MessiDinho Jr said:

"The thing worry am waa."

Bilyameen Badarawa said:

"Enemies Na so You go finish.. We are far ahead of you Naturally Ghanaians."

Esther Anthony said:

"Be happy for Nigeria Nigeria did their best I think it's overconfidence that cause it I'm only going to know what the enemy plan that God has turned it around for the best."

