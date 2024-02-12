While the outcome of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final broke the hearts of many Nigerians, it made a young man richer

A Nigerian youth smiled to the bank with N2.9 million after his prediction of the final came to pass

He excitedly showed off his winning bet ticket and shared with Legit.ng why he bet against the Super Eagles

Following the Super Eagles of Nigeria's defeat to the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire, a Nigerian man has won N2.9 million in football bet.

In a made after Sunday's match, Augustine Egu, a comedian by the stage name Chinekeboy, showed off his winning bet ticket as he celebrated.

He won his bet against the Super Eagles. Photo Credit: Franck Fife, Facebook/Augustine Egu

Details on the ticket showed he staked N1 million in favour of Cote d'Ivoire and cashed out N2.9 million when his prediction was successful.

Why Chinekeboy bet against Nigeria

When asked why he bet against the Super Eagles and how he foresaw their defeat, Chinekeboy told Legit.ng:

"I own a betting platform. That’s how I roll. I saw it and I played it."

Legit.ng further pressed him for further explanation on what he meant by 'I saw it and I played it' and he replied:

"I own NekeBetz where I give people predictions sometimes for free and money."

Chinekeboy did double-betting

Like Legit.ng, an inquisitive netizen still wondered how he won N2.9 million after earlier showing off that he bet N1 million in favour of the Super Eagles.

Chinekeboy then revealed he bet N1 million on both teams to win separately. In his words:

"...I also played Ivory to win. I played the 2… Brought our 2m for the game. And I have a gain of 900k."

Host Cote d'Ivoire beat Nigeria 2-1 to win their third AFCON cup.

Netizens react to Chinekeboy's win

