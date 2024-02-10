As Nigerians prepare to watch the final game in the ongoing CAF African Cup of Nations (AFCON), a prophet has named who will win

The prophet, Promise Reigns, had earlier correctly predicted Nigeria's victory over South Africa at the AFCON semi-finals

The man of God said Nigeria will win the Sunday AFCON finals because God wants to use the victory to bring peace to Nigeria

A prophet has prophesied that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will defeat the Elephants of Ivory Coast at the AFCON finals.

In a YouTube video, the prophet, Promise Reigns, said the trophy belongs to Nigeria because they will have the upper hand at the grand finale.

The prophet said Nigeria would win. Photo credit: YouTube/PROMISE REIGNS, X/CAF/ and X/67kelechi.

Source: UGC

It was in the same video that Promise said Nigeria will defeat South Africa after a tough match at the semis.

His prophecy later came to pass as the Super Eagles won the match 4:2 on penalties.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, Nigeria will defeat Cote d'Ivoire to bring the cup home because God wants to use it to bring peace to the country.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as prophet predicts victory for Niger at AFCON finals

@user-kx7bg1wf7y said:

"You are truly man of God."

@NAIJA..football..updates

"HE does nothing without revealing to HIS servants the Prophet....Congratulations to Nigeria."

@user-kx7bg1wf7y commented:

"Papa Nigeria vs ivory cost will be extra time."

@Spiritlife178 asked:

"Will they go into extra time man of God? Nigeria vs South Africa.?"

@user-ol8nr8yy8f commented:

"God bless you my Prophet, God is with us."

@Ayaps2023 said:

"Lolzz,Nigeria 1st,Ivory coast 2nd ,South Africa sure 3rd."

@isaacopio8 remarked:

"Ivory Coast is winning it. All is written here. But I will not subscribe to your channel."

@youngseb4222 commented:

"Just don't delete this video."

Man correctly predicts AFCON matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man gave precise predictions of what would happen during the AFCON round of 16 matches, and he got seven correctly.

The man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, predicted that Senegal would lose on penalties, and it happened that way.

He also predicted that Nigeria would triumph over Cameroon and that Cape Verde would beat Mauritania, and all came to pass.

Source: Legit.ng