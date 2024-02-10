A man from South Africa has some reasons to be happy after Nigeria trashed Bafana Bafana in the AFCON semi-finals

Instead of staking the bet in favour of his country, the man said he placed a bet that Nigeria would go through to the finals

He said he was feeling mixed emotions as he got his money in the bank, but his country did not make it to the finals

A South African man placed a bet in favour of Nigeria as the bitter rivals clashed in the AFCON semi-finals.

The man said his heart was with the Bafana Bafana, but he put his money on the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

He said he felt mixed emotions. Photo credit: YouTube/Ama FANS Wethu TV and X/@67Kelechi.

Source: UGC

In the end, he won the bet because Nigeria made it to the finals after defeating South Africa 4-2 on penalties.

In a YouTube video shared by Ama FANS Wethu TV, the man said he was feeling mixed emotions, not knowing whether he should be happy or sad.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man places bet in favour of Nigeria

@martynkingsley9805 said:

"I'm a Nigerian-American. I like this guy....he lighten the spirit of the game. One love, brother....South Africa played very well; much RESPECT to the team."

@charlesokoro654 commented:

"All south Africans should be proud of this team. They played well. Sometimes the best team loses. South Africa should allow this team to grow, they are fantastic, nigeria sweat for this victory."

@princejonas6960 said:

"I am Nigerian, but I like this South African guy."

@englishmenintown8622 said:

"Our defense was incredible. A hero of our team is the man that got the red card. He knew he was going to get a red card and miss the final if we went through and still made the challenge to stop the one on one situation with our keeper."

Children dance after Nigeria defeated South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a group of Nigerian children were seen dancing happily while holding the nation's flag.

In a thrilling video posted on TikTok, the children danced in the streets with so much excitement.

This came after Nigeria recorded a series of victories at the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Source: Legit.ng