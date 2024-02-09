A Nigerian man who rented an apartment in Asaba was overwhelmed with joy after he spotted singer Davido

The youth recorded the singer briefly and shared the clip on social media, causing quite an uproar online

Fans marvelled at how good Davido looked in the unaware video as they gushed over him, others hailed the Unavailable crooner

Singer Davido got internet users talking after being spotted in an apartment area in Asaba, Delta state capital.

The man who spotted the singer, @tobeofafrica, was overjoyed and videoed him for netizens to see.

The man was overjoyed to see Davido in Asaba. Photo Credit: @tobeofafrica

Source: TikTok

While it is not clear what the singer's mission in the area was, he was seen seated at the back of a car.

His presence immediately drew the attention of fans as they drew closer to the car, with some recording him with their phones.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

@tobeofafrica filmed Davido from a distance. On Sunday, February 4, Davido lost his three Grammy nominations.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over the video

joemoses457 said:

"God will bless you guys that film OBO over there #30b for you guys in the next 30 years."

_Richie_123 said:

"This wan no need filter oh even if nah android hin go still over fresh."

GODSTIME said:

"Bro was like I can’t go anywhere without seeing these people."

Escobar_01 said:

"He too fresh Abeg."

imosemoney2 said:

"Compared to Wizkid own Wizkid come be like who de hawk for sun."

anofiatanda792 said:

"Dis place look like mainland, Wizkid don set d ball rolling."

CEO IFEANYIGADGETS ENTERPRISES said:

"I love Davido so much, on like Wizkid who feel too big, like he never come from the street."

Davido spotted spending time with son Dawson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng did a report about a video of Davido spending time with his son Dawson.

Davido held Dawson very close in the trending clip while playing with him. The young man was seen holding a phone to his ears as he pretended to be making a phone call.

During the visit, Larissa, Dawson's mum, was seen having a conversation with the singer while recording him.

In the video, Larissa was heard asking her baby daddy if he was ready for his O2 Arena concert, which was set to be held later that night.

Source: Legit.ng