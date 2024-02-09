A group of Nigerian children were seen dancing happily while holding the nation's flag

In a thrilling video posted on TikTok, the children danced in the streets with so much excitement

This came after Nigeria recorded a series of victories at the ongoing CAF African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

A nice video shows how some Nigerian kids celebrated Super Eagle's victory at the ongoing AFCON.

In a video shared on TikTok by the Dream Catchers Academy, the kids were spotted dancing in the streets.

The kids danced amidst victories in the ongoing AFCON. Photo credit: TikTok/@dreamcatchersda.

Source: TikTok

To highten the effect of their dance, the children were holding the Nigerian flag up high as they made their dancing moves.

The kids danced excitedly, obviously happy that Nigeria is having the upper hand at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The video is attracting positive reactions from football fans on TikTok as they praised the kids for their dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as kids dance after Super Eagles' victor over South Africa

@iyke32 said:

"Country wey remix champions League soundtrack, Nigeria no be anybody mate, Niaja for life."

@Mr Ken said:

"Na just our government dey spoil the joy wey full green and white."

@Baby Girl asked:

"If you are watching from work gather here."

@Glowing said:

"Regardless the hard economy in this country we are still the most strong and happy people oh. God please do not shame us on Sunday."

@Blessingbukolagift commented:

"I just dey imagine when we finally win this cup Nigeria go scatter."

@davidsuccess781 said:

"I'm so proud of my country Nigeria."

@COMMENT SECTION reacted:

"We don collect Amapiano from South Africa give them babypiano."

@donisi1 said:

"The mightiest flag in the world."

@Beebarh_06 asked:

"So Nigerians really love their country?"

@sky beauty 30 commented:

"I'm Nigerian, I'm always proud of my country."

Nigerians visit Nwabali's father's house

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have continued to celebrate the country qualifying for the AFCON finals after the match with South Africa.

After the Super Eagles beat Bafana Bafana in the semi-final, excited Nigerians stormed the house of Nigeria's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali's father.

A series of videos of youths on their way to Nwabali's dad's house made the rounds and drew heartwarming reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng