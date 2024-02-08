A lady broke down in tears after receiving a breakup message from her boyfriend seven days before Valentine's day

In the touching video, the heartbroken Nigerian lady begged her sister to pour water on her and take her life

Netizens who watched the video took to the comments section to console the lady and wish her well

A Nigerian lady cried profusely after her relationship crashed just seven days before Valentine's day.

The lady identified as @yusrah507 on TikTok lamented that her boyfriend suddenly ended their relationship for no definite reason.

Man ends relationship with lady seven days to Valentine's day Photo credit: @yusrah507/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady tired of life after painful breakup

In the emotional video, she was seen crying with her phone in her hands while calling on her sister to come home and read the breakup message.

She said:

"Come and see the message this boy sent me. Sister, I want to faint, I want to die, please. Pour water on my eyes, pour water on my nose so I can just leave once."

Netizens react to video of heartbroken lady

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who stormed the comments section to console the lady.

BeautyGold 9:

"Come and cry on my shoulder & & I feel ur the pain momma."

@favvy commented:

"Come and see watin this boy Dey send give me. Come and see watin this boy Dey send give me ahhhhh I don die."

ODOGWU said:

"Them break person heart u dey video ams? This one no be time to video oh sis."

Queen bb commented:

"Can I join u cry with u sister ahhhhh."

@Joluwani240 reacted:

"Me na silent | Dey cry clean my eyes cry for night."

Favorite W Edo girl reacted:

"Since 3 years na I Dey single nor ask me how I take Dey remove water for my body o."

NOBODY WANTS ME WHY said:

"The boy no dey financially strong so he need break try understand he will come back."

@goodness reacted:

"Story of my life, I chop my own breakfast last week Saturday."

Single mum in tears over heartbreak

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mother has cried out online as her relationship with her fiance hits the rocks. In the chats which she shared via her TikTok account, the young man advised her to sell off the ring because he no longer wants to marry her.

He went ahead to suggest that the single mother uses the money gotten through selling the ring to take care of her daughter.

"Favour go and sell the ring. Use it to take care of your daughter. Like I said, I have moved on. I don't need you anymore so move on as well. I gave you a ring because I wanted to and now I'm done", the man said in the chats.

Source: Legit.ng