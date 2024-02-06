A Nigerian bride saw her attempt to feed her husband-to-be rejected as the man turned his face away from her

The groom, who hails from Urhobo, rejected the food because his wife-to-be did it while seated

While many ladies opined that they would not have hesitated to kneel and feed him, others frowned at the groom's action

There was confusion at a wedding as a groom rejected food from his bride, quite to her surprise.

While the bride looked startled, it was then the MC informed her that she was wrong to have attempted to feed her Urhobo husband without going on her knees.

The groom didn't take the food from his bride. Photo Credit: @mckpolokpolo1

Source: TikTok

Without hesitation, the bride went on her knees to repeat the process, and this time, her groom accepted the food and kissed her after eating it.

@mckpolokpolo1, who shared the video, wrote on it:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Na Urhobo man u wan feed u sit down. You never ready."

The clip has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

People divided over the groom's action

The.Evi.Marino said:

"You saw the red flags baby you ignored them."

Evamarcel-wealth said:

"Me I go kneel down for my baby put jara whether Na Igbo or Na Urhobo him be I no send anybody papa message."

Berry said:

"Na small thing dey keep marriage. Na small thing still dey scatter am."

Ben star said:

"Thank God say I come from Urhobo land oooo if my woman nor kneel down i nor go chop thay food."

Joylee said:

"Na now I know why I never marry because I no go gree do again I go chop the cake."

ElectroDeals Marketplace said:

"This one don go marry problem."

STAR said:

"When we reach house he go come explain the meaning of Wetin he do for wedding."

Maria Goretti said:

"I go kneel down finish but u go hear am for night."

Woman says women should avoid Urhobo men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had sarcastically advised women to run away from Urhobo men.

In a TikTok post, she shared pictures of herself, her husband and their three kids to drive home her narrative.

Funnily calling out her husband, she reminded him to consider how she changed his physique with good food before he called her a bad wife.

She added that he should tell people how he got her a car when he knew she liked fresh air, usually accessible in tricycles.

Source: Legit.ng