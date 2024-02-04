A Nigerian man has shared a video of his girlfriend who lives with him inside an uncompleted building

In the emotional video, the man praised his girl for sticking with him despite his poor financial state

Social media users who watched the video took turns recounting their experiences with struggling girlfriends

A young Nigerian man has publicly appreciated his girlfriend for standing by his side against all odds.

In a video shared via the Instagram app by @gossipmillnaija, the man who lives inside an uncompleted building showed off his girlfriend cooking for him.

Lady lives with boyfriend in uncompleted building Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lady hides face as boyfriend films her

When she saw that her boyfriend was recording, the lady hid her face and begged him not to record the moment.

However, the man who was so engrossed with the feeling of love continued making a video and gushing over her.

He expressed his pleasure over the fact that although he didn't have money, she still chose to be by his side.

In his words:

"See na manage we dey manage this life. See my woman o. I no get money but she still dey manage with me. Baby come na, why you dey hide your face?"

Reactions trail video of poor couple

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the trending video.

Ekkies_empire said:

"Wen u have money…. Na den u go know say she is not in ur level."

___chinnel reacted:

"Una sure say the guy na her loml? Or the guy kidnap am come marry her as them no gree pay ransom?"

Adalia said:

"My own man dump me after he make am."

Thebiggerpicture__321 wrote:

"If it's kidnap the family of the victim would have tracked him the moment he posts it or will find him."

Jumokeeade commented:

"Not every man will appreciate u when they finally become gr8."

Its_blackwizzy01 said:

"He said money go come. The mind of men is different please. That believe too strong."

Jully__mk added:

"If they’re the owner I’m fine but if they’re not I no Dey do abeg. This life no be Nollywood."

Maureen_jeddy commented:

"Na poverty dey make man dey loyal if money come true colour go show na today."

Source: Legit.ng