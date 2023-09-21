In most cases, foreign scholarship opportunities consider Nigerian graduates with first class or second class upper degrees before any other grades.

However, there are scholarship opportunities still available to graduates with second class lower and third class that many people are not in the know of.

These scholarships are all open to Nigerian graduates with second class lower or third class.

Source: Getty Images

This article will spell out three scholarships for abroad study that consider graduates with low grades.

1. Australia Awards Scholarship for 1000 African students

The Australia Awards Scholarship stands as one of the most generous scholarships offered by Australia.

Its primary objective is to foster the development of Africa by affording 1,000 eligible African students, including Nigerians, the opportunity to access top-tier education and training.

The Australia Award Scholarship program comprises two distinct categories: the Australian Awards Scholarships for master's degree studies and the Australia Awards Short Courses designed for brief yet intensive professional training courses with a focus on development.

These training courses may take place in Africa, Australia, or a combination of both. It's crucial to discern the differences between these two categories to ensure you apply for the appropriate one.

To enhance your chances of securing this scholarship, consider applying for courses aligned with Australia's priority areas of interest in eligible countries.

2. University of Bedfordshire master's scholarship for African students

The University of Bedfordshire offers master's scholarships for African students. Not all scholarships provide full financial support; some are partial, yet these partial scholarships can significantly save money for recipients.

This scholarship opportunity functions as a tuition fee discount and is accessible to graduates from recognized universities.

Fortunately, applicants with a minimum GPA of 50%, according to their university's grading scale, are eligible. The best part is that a separate application for this scholarship isn't required; your admission application covers it.

3. Oregon State University International Cultural Service Program (ICSP) Scholarship

The Oregon State University International Cultural Service Program (ICSP) Scholarship requires candidates to have a 3.0 cumulative GPA to be eligible for a $15,000 yearly scholarship.

The scholarship which began in 1983 has benefitted many bright students from countries around the world.

Students selected for this scholarship will receive invitations to address a variety of audiences, including elementary, middle, and high school classes, university seminars, civic and youth organizations, retirement homes, and church gatherings.

Man launches scheme to offer scholarships to low grades graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had launched a scheme aimed at offering scholarship opportunities to graduates with second class lower and third class grades.

Funmilayo said his scheme would be offering scholarships to graduates who left school with low grades.

According to Funmi, grades in school especially for someone in the Nigerian system of education, should not determine how a person is viewed in society.

He further made reference to one of his brilliant friends who graduated with a second class lower but has lost opportunities despite being academically sound.

