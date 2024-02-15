On Valentine's Day, a lecturer at Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) caused a commotion in a classroom as he pulled a surprise proposal on a student

In a heartwarming video, students screamed as the academic went on one knee to ask the lady to marry him

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some Nigerians faulted the lecturer-student proposal, describing it as inappropriate

Anucha Wisdom, an Abia State University (ABSU) lecturer, proposed to a student in a classroom on Valentine's Day.

The academic made the lady emotional as he knelt before her with a ring in hand amid cheers from the present students.

Photo Credit: Within Nigeria

Source: Facebook

A video shared by Within Nigeria showed the lady struggling to control her emotions as she reacted to Wisdom's proposal.

She eventually accepted and stretched forth her hand for the ring. The heartwarming moment sent the students into a frenzy.

Some netizens hailed the lecturer-student relationship, while others faulted it.

Mixed reactions trailed the ABSU proposal

Chukwura Chekwubechukwu said:

"One of my lecturers then got married to my course mate.... Shaaaa if he knelt down , not before us.

"Boom after graduation we saw invitation card."

Meek Stizz said:

"My pikin no go marry lecturer.

"Congrats to them I wish them well."

Roberto J Nok said:

"Make him finish go collect him query there are somethings one need to use his his head to think before venturing into doing. As a lecturer in the same school this is completely wrong."

Joy Philip said:

"Something wey other lecturers dey hide dey do, e reach him turn him make am national affair. What happened to waiting until she graduates? Student/Teacher affair is ethically wrong even though they're adults. Make him sha pray make them no sack am or query am. Cos he just gave them evidence that he's been sleeping with his student."

Mstr Smeev said:

"I no trust this girl. Why she no open mouth, then put two hands for chest?"

Student funnily proposes to female lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student had proposed to his female lecturer in a funny video.

The incident happened at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU) and sent social media users into a frenzy.

Bantin, a songwriter and hypeman, approached her where she sat and presented her flowers. People present screamed happily, urging the lecturer to say yes to him.

Selling the act well, the lecturer acted emotional and covered her face before receiving the flower from the young man.

