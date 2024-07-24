A Nigerian lady has shared an exciting clip following her man's visit to her family house to perform marital rites

A video showed the man's grand arrival in an array of flashy cars alongside his friends who accompanied him

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share congratulatory messages to the couple

An interesting video showing a significant milestone in the life of a Nigerian couple has emerged online.

The clip captured the grand arrival of the groom-to-be at his bride's family house, marking the beginning of their marital journey together.

Lady celebrates as lover pays her bride price Photo credit: @jessymundy/TikTok.

Lady overjoyed as lover pays bride price

Jessymundy, the beaming bride-to-be, shared the video on TikTok, expressing her elation at the successful completion of the marital rites.

The video captured a convoy of luxurious cars, accompanied by the groom's friends, making a stylish entrance at the bride's family residence.

The occasion was a fulfilling one, as the groom and his entourage presented the bride price, a traditional payment made to the bride's family, in full.

Sharing details of the event online, the bride-to-be said:

"Introduction and bride price paid in full. My man and his friends paid heavily. I am married to my dream man and a man I sincerely love."

Reactions as man pays lover's bride price

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Khendra said:

"When I see this type of videos I feel like crying cause I don’t know if I’ll ever get to this stage."

@CALL ME CHAPLET said:

"This kind person can never go broke because he get men wey dey his back."

@victoriousmanchin stated:

"I received it in Jesus mighty name amen my own will be more than this."

@user9339740019817 wrote:

"I will keep typing congratulations on till rach my turn congratulations dear your new home is bless."

@user4551940953976 wrote:

"Congratulations I know it must surely get to my turn amen."

@MhizNancy said:

"God may I married a rich and good man not a risk man that my life will be in danger."

@Chukwubueze_izunna said:

"Una done dey tap from her grace but make una leave hukup una say no. Nne congratulation to you dear. Na who stay one place go marry her dream man."

