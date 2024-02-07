A video showed how Victor Osimhen netted a goal that was later disallowed after a close inspection

The Super Eagles rejoiced over the stunning goal by the Nigerian striker, but it was ultimately cancelled

Many people thought the goal should have stood as it was evidently a fair goal and expressed their views

A captivating video captured the moment when Victor Osimhen scored a brilliant goal that was eventually nullified after a meticulous check by the officials.

The Super Eagles erupted in joy and celebrated the spectacular goal by the Nigerian striker, who showed great skill and composure.

However, their happiness was short-lived as the goal was ultimately ruled out by the referee, who consulted the video assistant referee (VAR) and found a foul in the build-up.

Many people disagreed with the decision and argued that the goal should have been valid as it was clearly a clean and fair goal.

They voiced their opinions and frustrations in the comments section of the video, which went viral on social media.

Esther reacted:

“And Nigeria has been qualified for final.”

Amahle said:

“Please South Africa win. Support from Cameroon.”

Loisy wrote:

“Congratulations to Super Eagles of Nigeria II We will continue to SOAR higher AMEN.”

Ajax:

“South Africa plays better.”

Lpk PAULEM:

“We saw the cheat o. Offside how?”

JE11:

“How did the oshimens goal not count it was all ball.”

Teekay _TRP:

“The admin wanted Nigeria to win.”

Nonlikeher:

“It's penalty time, guys someone hold me I think am gonna die.”

Kodwo Cyrus:

“Victor Osimhen with two disallowed goal in this tournament is unreal. Man not on the lucky side.”

Esther:

“Why naw ehh must you guys cancel our hard earn goal.”

