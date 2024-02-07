A Nigerian man who had packed his bags and travelled to Cape Verde to find a wife had attracted attention on TikTok

The man had revealed that he was impressed by the beauty of Cape Verde women and had decided to give them a chance

In the video, the man had been seen at the airport and then on the plane flying to Cape Verde

A Nigerian man who had been longing for a wife had packed his bags and travelled to Cape Verde, a small island nation off the coast of West Africa, to find his soulmate.

The man had shared his journey on TikTok, where he had gained a lot of attention and curiosity from other users.

The man was excited to go to Cape Verde. Photo credit: @aytalker/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man had explained that he was fascinated by the beauty and culture of Cape Verde women and had decided to give them a chance to win his heart.

In the video shared by @aydtalker, the man had been seen happily at the airport, showing his passport and boarding pass, and then on the plane, flying to Cape Verde with high hopes and expectations.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bigsnow reacted:

“Buh bro do yourself a favor search cape verde men hope u stand a chance shaa.”

Vallywell said:

“Abeg collect like 5 number for me make I toast from here let them know say money da.”

ÇappuççiNo wrote:

“Pls can u send me one on a waybill??”

Ugly KVNG:

“Agbeg help a bro here too omo there woman too fine I Use God beg you.”

Christopherogbu:

“I dey come.”

Angry04v:

“See that white guy for there.”

Abamieda20:

“Na Qatar flight wan carry youU go Cape Verde?”

Irajon la:

“Help me do one waybill.”

AyoI:

“How much is the flight my guy and the processsing I Dey Kenya make I mooove.”

Cynthia wiliams:

“Bros, you too quick.”

Angel shakushaku:

“South Africa no go like this.”

Source: Legit.ng