An albino lady held nothing back as she rated a man of small stature low following their blind date encounter

The lady talked down on her date's mechanic occupation as she shared what her dream man must possess

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people dragged the lady for the manner in which she rejected the small-sized man

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

What was a blind date ended on a wrong footing for both parties as an albino lady rejected a small-sized in a manner that elicited reactions.

According to her, the man of her dreams must be tall, rich and handsome, and her blind date, Clinton, does not fit into any of the categories.

She looked down on him. Photo Credit: @kenogtv

Source: TikTok

She went on to berate his looks, saying he was short and would not be able to carry her on his back.

The albino lady also criticised Clinton's mechanic occupation, saying he was not well-to-do. Clinton was not happy with the way she spoke to him and slammed her bitterly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video has stirred massive reactions as netizens knocked the lady for the condescending way she spoke to Clinton.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the albino lady's action

GDiamond said:

"Y this gal Dey talk like cartoon Dey edit this people abi Wetin."

yeori said:

"I love the fact that the guy is being proud of his job."

Kancy said:

"But ehnn trust be told all of una wey de match people looking for relationship just de catch cruise aswear."

Kara west said:

"I don’t no y I Dey laugh from the beginning because I hv seen the future."

@Bukky__ said:

"But forget ooh the look good together ..black and white."

Mona said:

" I no wan talk ooo… e pass me…. Her way of saying « No »."

Thickkandcute said:

"Look at the girl rejecting him self."

Joy said:

"I need voice note how the girl take see road waka come."

Nigerian man rejects lady after finding out about her past

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had dumped a lady after discovering about her past affairs with men.

The lady's friend, @nihiinn, stated on Twitter that the man rejected her because her body count was up to 20.

She criticised the man's decision, saying it was not a valid reason to dump her friend. She wrote:

"This guy rejected my friend because her Body count is up to 20, I honestly don’t think this is a valid reason to reject someone, if you genuinely love her."

Source: Legit.ng