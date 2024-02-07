South African captain Ronwen Williams expressed his respect for the Nigerian star he was expecting to face in the AFCON semi-final

After leading his team to a thrilling victory in the quarter-finals, South African captain Ronwen Williams spoke highly of the Nigerian star he was expecting to face in the next round of the AFCON tournament.

In his post-match analysis, the skipper said it would be a special occasion to play against Victor Osimhen, who had recently clinched the prestigious African Ballon D’or award for his outstanding performance in the past year.

Victor Osimhen had a modest run with 3 goals in the tournament, but he was still regarded as a key player in the team by many colleagues and experts, who valued his contribution to the team’s success beyond his scoring ability.

Williams praised Osimhen’s pace, power, and finishing skills, and said he was looking forward to the challenge of stopping him in the semi-final.

He also expressed his respect for the Nigerian team as a whole, and said he expected a tough and exciting match.

Osimhen joins training after being declared fit to face South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 star, Victor Osimhen, has been declared fit to face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Osimhen, who is the Super Eagles of Nigeria's biggest name in attack, had been a doubt for the AFCON 2023 semifinal match. But going by a fresh update via the official X handle of the Super Eagles on Tuesday evening, February 6, the Napoli striker has joined the team in Bouaké and trained with the squad.

Similarly, the chairman of Sporting Lagos FC, Godwin Enakhena, shared a 28-second video of Osimhen training in Bouaké.

