A young Nigerian lady has shared an emotional screenshot of her boyfriend's message to her on WhatsApp

The man who's currently not financially stable promised to spoil her with lots of goodies when he gets richer

This happened after she made him feel bad by posting a screenshot of the N2,000 he sent to her account

A Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after sharing the little amount of money her boyfriend sent to her.

In a new post shared via her TikTok page, she shared her boyfriend’s reaction upon realising that she publicly posted a screenshot of the N2k he sent.

Man vows to succeed and spoil girlfriend Photo credit: @ezinne6/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man promises to spoil girlfriend with goodies

The lady identified as @ezinne_6 shared WhatsApp screenshots of her man promising to send her more than N2k once he gets successful.

He confessed that the day he sent her the N2k, that was only what he had.

He said:

“Babe, someone told me that you posted the receipt of the 2k I sent to you. God knows it was all I had that day and I sent it to you.”

He added that he felt so bad that he couldn't give her what she deserved and he promised to work hard to start giving her millions of naira.

Furthermore, he asked her to exercise patience with him and assured her of the love he has for her.

In his words:

“Babe, I promise to make money and add more zeros I promise. When I start giving you a huge amount of money, still post it on TikTok, please. Babe please be patient with me and don't give up on me. I sent 2k doesn't mean I won't send 2 million or more soon. I love you babe don't forget that.”

Reactions as broke man bares his heart

The comments section was filled with netizens sharing their thoughts.

@telma baby reacted:

“Pls just stay give him possible opportunities that he can but if he's not working towards it leave him Asap.”

Riona said:

“My ex was once like this sometimes u don't have to wait with the wrong person pls ladies watch who u are waiting with!”

Healing reacted:

“He better pass my own shibo I no see at least he get future plan.”

Cherishbae said:

“All this grow with me guys and plenty promises na 5&6.”

@lilybby001 reacted:

“Guys that gives from the little they have are rare.”

Sonia Daniels621 reacted:

“If I love a man he nor suppose Dey worry too much about the amount he gives. I am satisfied.”

Kamso said:

“When that money go come now, he go use this one against you.”

Demi goddess said:

“This is exactly how my guy will sound making you feel guilty.”

Ramzzy reacted:

“God will bless him because of you and you guys will live happily together.”

@mother of Light I 08 reacted:

“He loves u, so unfortunate he doesn't have.”

