A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her bike man blushing hard as she touched his jaw on the road

The lady reiterated that she would never deny him because he always came through for her whenever she needed him

Netizens who watched the video via TikTok couldn't get over how nice the bike man looked in the video

A young Nigerian lady has caused a buzz on the TikTok app with a video showcasing her handsome bike man.

The lady identified as @harshabey8 made the bike man blush hard as she gently touched his jawline.

Lady gushes over okada rider Photo credit: @harshabey8/TikTok.

As he blushed and smiled, he revealed his dashing dimples adding to how good he looked.

Lady insists she can't leave bike man

The lady reiterated that no matter the circumstances, she would never deny her bike man because of how good he had been to her.

Buttressing her point, she disclosed that even if she needed him to pick her up by midnight, he would come through for her.

The young lady added that sometimes, he comes to the house to keep her busy when she's lonely with ice cream and food.

In her words:

“Make I deny my Bikeman for your DM, you fit con pick me for bus stop by 12 am you fit leave your work con stay with me for house? you fit buy ice cream and food for me.”

Reactions as lady gushes over bike man

The video has sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

To Ria said:

“Had one and it was going well until he called me one day and said fine girl what should I bring for you I miss you (I stopped calling him.”

Queen Empress2255 said:

“My own bike man don call like 50 times cause he say he wan marry me I no greek.”

Gelion said:

“Nobody's talking bout he neat and clean he looks thumbs up.”

Tianar said:

“Where una dey see all these bike men? I get three bike men but the three of them Na werey. Dem dey use my eyes see shege.”

PrettyNene56 said:

“Awww he's soo fineeee.”

Mide reacted:

“My own bikeman no Dey always pick call.”

@investor samzzy said:

“Be like I go join this private bike business o this one wey dem don Dey pack our fine girl.”

Molly reacted:

“You sure say u no go borrow me this your bike man.”

@shimmer_nailz reacted:

“The look of admiration. Then later the regret on his face knowing he can't have her.”

Moni_Classic said:

“Is that smile for me.”

Watch the video below:

