Nigerian football lovers are bantering their Ghanian counterparts over their possible elimination from the ongoing AFCON tournament

This comes as the Black Stars of Ghana were held to a 2-2 draw against Mozambique on Monday night

Nigerians have taken to different social media platforms to share pictures of the popular Ghana Must Go bag to taunt Ghanaians

The rivalry between Nigerians and Ghanaians has moved to another level on social media over the possibility of the Black Stars of Ghana being eliminated from the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

While Nigeria's Super Eagles managed to defeat Guinea-Bissua with a 1-0 scoreline, Ghana were held to a 2-2 draw against Mozambique on Monday night.

Mozambique holds Ghana to a 2-2 draw. Credit: cafonline/twitter

Source: Instagram

Ghana still has a glimpse of hope of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16; it, however, depends on the outcomes of other matches to be played on Tuesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, made a strong prediction about the Super Eagles' next matches to the final.

Nigerians taunt Ghanaians

Following the possible elimination of the Black Stars, Nigerian football lovers have taken to social media to banter with their Ghanaian counterparts with the popular Ghana Must Go bag.

See some of the reactions below:

officialdmj_:

"Ghana did not cedis coming and now dey ACCRAing any ways they Ghana go home with Ghana must go."

abazwhyllzz:

"If this tweet crosses your TL, repost and reply with “Ghana Must Go” let’s make it trend."

the_smallie:

"Nigeria; Draw Ghana; Lose Nigeria; Win Ghana; Draw Nigeria; Win Ghana; must go."

oluchii._:

"I can't hide it anymore.. na me swear for Ghana."

thisisdmt1:

"Ghana’s downfall? Insha Allah I’ll be there."

