A lady from Kenya has gone on TikTok to eulogise the great qualities of Nigeria and Nigerians.

In a video she posted on her handle, @cherinah254, she declared that Nigeria is the greatest country in Africa.

She said that Nigeria has many qualities that put her in a high position in the continent of Africa.

Kenyan lady says Nigeria is a great country

According to her, Nigerians have great food, music and other things that make them to stand out from other countries.

Apart from music and food, the lady said Nigerians have mastered the act of being themselves wherever to go.

She strongly advised people to run from any country where they cannot find a Nigerian. She has said she wishes that she is a Nigerian.

Her video has sparked reactions especially from Nigerians who find truths in her words. Some Nigerians have conferred her with the country's citizenship.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Nurse Dina said:

"I'm a Ghanaian but you are saying the truth sis! They are supportive too they have really helped me with my growth here."

@Anabuike Emeka reacted:

"Henceforth we name you Obianuju Bimpe Badreeyah Onome. Lets know when you want to come back home."

@Jasmine_presh said:

"We Nigerians are proud of you."

@Morris Brown commented:

"lf Nigeria gets right, the whole of Africa will also get it."

@Shafa1 said:

"I am a Ghanaian, but what you said is a fact! They are too smart."

