Nigeria VS Angola: CAF Suspends First Choice Goalkeeper, Stops Him From Playing Against Super Eagles
- When the Sable Antelopes of Angola take on Nigeria's Super Eagles on Friday, February 2, they will be doing so without their first-choice goalkeeper
- The goalkeeper, Neblu, picked up a red card during his team's round of 16 tie against Namibia, and he was sent off the pitch
- The resultant effect is that Neblu is out of the crucial AFCON quarter final's clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria
The Sable Antelopes of Angola will be without Neblu, their first-choice goalkeeper, as they clash against Nigeria on Friday, February 2.
Neblu picked up a red card in his team's game against the Brave Warriors of Namibia in the ongoing CAF African Cup of Nations, AFCON.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly informed the team their goalkeeper won't play against Nigeria's Super Eagles at the AFCON.
Neblu was sent off the pitch after he handled the ball beyond his penalty area, but his team still won the game with three goals, Soccernet.ng reports.
Meanwhile, ahead of the game, Super Eagle's gaffer, Jose Peseiro, said there are no small teams in football.
Super Sports quoted him as saying:
“I am telling them that we are only in the last eight, that we still have some way to go and that the farther we go, the tougher the opposition becomes. We have played four matches and won three, so we must keep level heads as we go forward. Our philosophy is that there are no small teams here at the Africa Cup of Nations. Every team qualified to be here, and every team in the knockout phase qualified from a group phase.
"Any team in the last eight is good enough for the trophy. We believe we are good enough for the trophy, but we must continue working and putting out our best on match days.”
