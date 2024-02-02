Gernot Rohr, the former manager of the Super Eagles, has predicted the chances of Nigeria against Palancas Negras of Angola

The former Eagles boss tipped the Nigerian team to emerge victor in their clash against Angola in the quarter-final match in the ongoing AFCON 2023

Rohr also predicted three other teams that would make it to the semi-final stage, citing their strength and weaknesses in the African

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who is presently acting the role of a pundit for Ivory TV in Abidjan, the Cote d'Ivoire capital, has listed Nigeria as one of the four teams that would make it to the semi-final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The Franco-German coach posited that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will win their Friday clash against Angola but warned that the Eagles must be wary of the Palancas Negras that have consumed some African giants in the ongoing AFCON.

List of countries that will qualify for AFCON 2023 semi-final Photo Credit: CAF, Osasu Obayiuwana

Source: Twitter

Why Super Eagles will beat Angola, Rohr

Rohr stressed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria put up the best performance among the eight teams to qualify for the quarter-final, The Nation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He maintained that none of the teams has the best attacking and defence like Nigeria, coupled with the African best player, Victor Osimhen, who is a team member. He pointed out that one of the strengths of the Super Eagles was the strong three central midfielders.

He then advised:

“To beat Angola, they have to put up very high spirit and solidarity because it won’t be easy, but in the end, the Super Eagles should go through.”

Cote d’Ivoire vs Mali

Speaking on the match between Cote d'Ivoire and Mali, the current coach of the Cheetahs of the Republic of Benin said the encounter would be very interesting because the host county "came back from the dead to qualify for the quarter-finals."

He noted that the Cote d'Ivoire team were enthusiastic now, considering they are the host country. However, Rohr said that "Mali have one of the best midfield departments" in the ongoing AFCON 2023, and the team have been putting up great performances so far.

Rohr then predicted extra time for the match. He said:

“This is a match that can even go into extra time, but, in the end, Ivory Coast with their public(fans) have a chance to go onto the semifinals.”

South African vs Cape Verde

The winner between South Africa and Cape Verde will confront the victor between Nigeria and Angola. Still, the former Super Eagles coach has tipped the Bafana Bafana as the possible winner of the clash.

He noted that Cape Verde is one of the best teams in the tournament, and they are still playing good games so far.

According to him:

“For me, South Africa will also go through, and this could give wonderful semifinals later against Nigeria because they are in the same group (along with Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho) for the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament, and it is going to be very interesting."

The Republic of Congo vs Guinea

Rohr said Guinea has good qualities with an average technical advantage but hinted that the Democratic Republic of Congo has yet to win a match at the tournament except for a draw and penalties.

He stated:

“The Republic of Congo against Guinea, anything is possible here because they are two teams on about the same level.

Nigeria vs Angola: Supercomputer, three other predictions

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Super Eagles are set to battle Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which has entered the quarter-final stage.

Eight teams, Nigeria, Angola, Cote d'Ivoire (the host), D.R. Congo, Guinea Bissau, Mali and South Africa, will battle each other for the next round of the 2023 AFCON on Friday, February 2.

Source: Legit.ng