A smart lady who was able to save while she was in school has used the money to build a self-con for herself

The lady said that she spent R38k (N1,988,516.61) on the building because she insisted on using quality building materials

Many people who were inspired by her success asked what she doing for a living to achieve such a feat

A young lady working and saving as an undergraduate shared a video of the house she managed to build.

After graduation at 22, the graduate built what she called a bachelor's apartment (a self-con).

The house was roofed, but there were no ceilings yet. Photo source: @lionabliss

Source: TikTok

Portable house design

She (@lionabliss) filmed the building process. Her savings were able to plaster the walls, floor, and roof the house with corrugated sheets.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady said that she spent a total of R38k (N1,988,516.61). She told people the stage the house could get to with the money.

In response to questions, she mentioned that she was working and studying while in school.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

zukiswa Khanyisile said:

"Please let me in the secret what do you for a living."

Nicole Smith said:

"Can't wait to see it when everything's done. Ay you deserve to be proud of yourself."

Gavaza said:

"The way I love money I'd rent it out for an extra income. I'll sleep at the graveyard."

Gogo Nguboziyanyathela said:

"Ma 2000 are very brave..... Congratulations."

Phomelelo asked:

"How much did everything cost?"

She replied:

"A good R38k."

George Shai said:

"Congratulations on embarking on the journey of building your own bachelor apartment! Your determination and vision are inspiring. May each step bring you closer to the cozy and beautiful space you."

Khensani said:

"This is big well done my nana so proud of you."

MamakaNo said:

"You are smart babygirl! May God continue to bless you."

flawlessqgold said:

"Hii congratulations, how much did it coz im planning to have something like that."

She replied:

"So far R38k. It's also bcz i opted for quality material. One could spend less depending on the type of bricks etc etc u buy."

Another lady built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document.

Source: Legit.ng