Nigerian veteran singer Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P of Psquare music group, has caused a buzz on social media with his recent pictures.

On Tuesday, January 30, Peter shared how his day was going as he was seen rocking an all-white outfit.

The singer, who appeared to be enjoying some lone moment, was spotted in an open space directly in front of his mansion.

A look at the open space showed it was decorated to taste with cushion chairs and a table.

Sharing the pictures, Peter wrote:

"Tuesday afternoon… Still blessed."

Check out the picture below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peter Okoye once hosted football star Victor Osimhen at his mansion, which is said to be located in Banana Island, famous for being one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in the country.

People react as Mr P shares rare view of his mansion

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the pictures, see them below:

PIZZYPIZARRO:

"During raining season what happen to this seat?"

Shedrackjekeze5:

"One small rainfall...lol."

AustinINstate:

"Very cool outdoor living space."

Vic3ry__:

"Mk I come chop life for one month here MR.P."

MrFEM0:

"Rain no dey touch these couches?"

dayomine22:

"A beautiful and lovely house."

NonyeKings:

"Suffering wan finish you."

panachemuzik:

"Blessings overload, no slowing down and no stopping, wishing you more grace and more success."

ObiAnthony102:

"See as suffer wan finish Oga P because say him support PO."

Montana_8Solo:

"Mr P, how bout new neighbour for 2024 so I can move in this particular space?"

Mr P hails Osimhen, Lookman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye 'Mr P' acknowledged the efforts of the Super Eagles after they defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Agreeing with Mr P, a netizen said:

"Lookman did well but Osimhen also did play very well."

Source: Legit.ng