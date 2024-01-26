A young man who built a mansion that was roofed with millions of naira has stirred mixed reactions on social media

A few people doubted he owned the house because of how very young he looked compared to the great achievement

The young man made a happy face at the camera before he stepped into the building to show the unfinished interior

A young Nigerian man has made a clip of the house he built for himself to secure his future.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions on social media, he filmed the house that was already at the roofing level.

The young man used Gerard roofing materials. Photo source: @lostchildhgg09

Gerard roofing sheet for house in Nigeria

Scaffoldings were all around the house to show that work was still ongoing, as the wall plaster had yet to be done.

He spent millions of dollars using Gerard stone-coated roofing materials for the house. The man congratulated himself.

Many Nigerians praised him for making a smart decision to have a roof over his head. Some doubted he built it. However, another clip on his page showed the same house at its foundation level.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Another young man built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man (@2black_01) who worked as a bricklayer showed people how he built a very modest house for himself and completed it on time.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, it was seen that the man put in so much effort. Many were amazed when they saw how much work he invested into the project.

