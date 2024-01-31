A Nigerian man, Tersugh Aondona, has become a viral sensation after his wedding IV surfaced on social media

The wedding IV showed Tersugh would marry three women on the same day and gave out the brides' names

Many internet users expressed shock at the development just as people praised the husband-to-be

Tersugh Aondona, a Nigerian man, is set to walk down the aisle with three women, namely Blessing, Nancy and Sulumshima.

Facebook user 'Felicity talks and more' shared the polygamous couple's wedding IV, adding that men seemed to be reducing in numbers.

Tersugh Aondona will marry three women on the same day in Benue state. Photo Credit: Stefan Heunis, Facebook/Felicity talks and more

The Facebook user wrote:

"E Be like say men no Dey again ooo!

"A Nigerian man identified as Mr. Tersugh Aondona, AKA Aterry-Baba, is set to marry three women on the same day in Benue State."

According to the IV, the wedding will be held on Wednesday, January 31, at Lante Kukwagh Comprehensive Secondary School, Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue state.

Internet users were full of praise for the groom.

Check out the polygamous couple's wedding IV here.

Nigerians react to the polygamous wedding

Comr Akaninyene Willie said:

"Congratulations Solomon of this generation. May Almighty God give you strength to complete your mission on earth."

Nanenkelvin Chia said:

"Prophecy fulfilled in Benue state.. What is written in the bible has been fulfilled.

"Congratulations comrade."

GreatPaddy Igboon said:

"Congratulations my beautiful people. Benue people don't carry last at all."

Taiwo A. Oyeleye said:

"What a big height of achievement. Congratulations to You great Man, this his a Man that has designed his life in a promising fulfilment and long life nature.

"This is a grace to be tapped on, my dear single brothers."

Prince Ocheme Maya said:

"How???

"Will he be moving from one house to another or He's marrying same family."

Justice Onah Simeon said:

"The Lord is your strength,, it's not easy, congratulations Bros. Your new home is blessed."

How Abia man wedded 2 women same day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how an Abia man had married two women on the same day.

A Facebook user, MC Clockwise, shared their wedding invitation on Friday, October 6, 2023, and sparked reactions.

The IV also showed that two traditional weddings would be held in different compounds on the same day.

A photo of the couple and their IV got many people talking.

