A young man was very happy after the house he bought on Amazon got shipped to him and set up

The latest house owner spoke about the house and said he had to place it on temporary land for a fee

Many people who reacted to his video said that he made a smart investment and they would also consider the same option

A 23-year-old man made two videos to inform people that he bought a house on Amazon for $26,280 (N38,142,660.6). He was so excited about it.

After his house order shipped to him, he made another clip to show people the house and the colour it came with.

The house came with furniture and a well-installed kitchen and bathroom. Photo source: @hittaa_jeff

Portable house with furniture

He (@hittaa_jeff) said he got two extra couches for the building. It has two front doors. Plumbing works were already done on the house. Outlet pipes were by the side.

The 23-year-old man said he had to wait for the house to be delivered before buying land to see how big it would be.

He mentioned paying a weekly fee at a storage facility for a temporary placement for the house.

Berekti said:

"Imagine someone making u mad and u fold yo house up n move."

Sumniceee said:

"Jokes aside, this would be a great investment for a small business!"

Savvii said:

"I’m about to buy one and place it on my parents land for FRee."

stephaniewillard56 said:

"I wonder if we can do afterpay on this."

Chee chee said:

"I can’t lie I would buy land and purchase this for my daughters to have their own space and slowly release them into the real world."

user896865 said:

"You but 2 of them and now you have a 2 bedroom! For less than $60k."

prettiamber asked:

"What do you do for a living to be blow*ing money like this?"

Wanda Mcdowell226 said:

"My daughter's dream is to have a tiny home. I showed her your video and she ran to Amazon."

Another shipped house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man made a video to capture the container home he ordered from China, which arrived in his country. A big truck brought it.

The TikTok influencer (@kylethomas) said he shipped it from AliExpress. As he spoke excitedly about the house in the TikTok clip, the trailer carrying the home was seen in the background.

