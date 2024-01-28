"Invest Before Building": Young Man Excited About his House Project, Starts Foundation and Prays
- A young Nigerian man who started his foundation on his building site has got hundreds of comments on TikTok
- The surprising act of a man praying for him with a Fanta drink got many people talking as they asked why
- A few Nigerians wanted to know why he was making a video of a project he still had a long way to go on
A video of a young man who started his building project has stirred massive reactions on social media.
During the house foundation construction, the man knelt as an older man stood before him with a bottle of Fanta.
Building foundation with sand and blocks
He (@davidnice142) prayed for the landlord and poured the soft drink on his head and hands. Other well-wishers were also on the site.
Many people who reacted to the video wondered why a bottle of Fanta was emptied on his head and the significance of doing so.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
lady Gaga said:
"Congratulations to you big David white money. I tap from you dear."
Shyanne Amber said:
"Congratulations to you I tap from your grace big David White money."
Bella wondered:
"You wan build Fanta company?"
Emeka Fredrick said:
"Grace wey una no no where e come from Una dey tap from."
anonymously said:
"This one collect 2170$ bigin mold block. He ask questions so?"
extracool said:
"Finish the house before all this publicity na."
JESSE SPENCER asked:
"This boy don reach 20 years?"
Lavish said:
"Invest before you build house make u no later sell am."
De Worldprowizzy said:
"I get joy when I see young people buil and develop, grap the chance now. You’re never too young to own a house."
Prince Charles Jn700 said:
"I'm confused, he's the one building the house or he dey come learn the job."
Lady built house for parents
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who made it in life remembered her parents and built a beautiful bungalow for them.
After finishing the building with aluminum roofing sheets, she painted the house in a colour that matched the roof.
