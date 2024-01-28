A young Nigerian man who started his foundation on his building site has got hundreds of comments on TikTok

The surprising act of a man praying for him with a Fanta drink got many people talking as they asked why

A few Nigerians wanted to know why he was making a video of a project he still had a long way to go on

A video of a young man who started his building project has stirred massive reactions on social media.

During the house foundation construction, the man knelt as an older man stood before him with a bottle of Fanta.

The man stretched out his palms in prayer. Photo source: @davidnice142

Source: TikTok

Building foundation with sand and blocks

He (@davidnice142) prayed for the landlord and poured the soft drink on his head and hands. Other well-wishers were also on the site.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people who reacted to the video wondered why a bottle of Fanta was emptied on his head and the significance of doing so.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

lady Gaga said:

"Congratulations to you big David white money. I tap from you dear."

Shyanne Amber said:

"Congratulations to you I tap from your grace big David White money."

Bella wondered:

"You wan build Fanta company?"

Emeka Fredrick said:

"Grace wey una no no where e come from Una dey tap from."

anonymously said:

"This one collect 2170$ bigin mold block. He ask questions so?"

extracool said:

"Finish the house before all this publicity na."

JESSE SPENCER asked:

"This boy don reach 20 years?"

Lavish said:

"Invest before you build house make u no later sell am."

De Worldprowizzy said:

"I get joy when I see young people buil and develop, grap the chance now. You’re never too young to own a house."

Prince Charles Jn700 said:

"I'm confused, he's the one building the house or he dey come learn the job."

Lady built house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who made it in life remembered her parents and built a beautiful bungalow for them.

After finishing the building with aluminum roofing sheets, she painted the house in a colour that matched the roof.

Source: Legit.ng