A beautiful Nigerian lady has revealed why she would rather go to jail than forgive her biological father

In a sad video, she shared how her father got married to another woman just three months after her mother died

The video ignited mixed reactions from netizens in the comments section over her approach in handling the situation

A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking story detailing how her father maltreated her and her younger brother after their mother's death.

The lady identified as @kopona111 on TikTok from Cross River state expressed her pain over her father's decision to remarry just three months after her mother's death.

Lady vows not to forgive her dad Photo credit: @kopona111/TikTok.

Lady promises not to forgive father

Kopona reiterated that instead of forgiving her father who neglected his family, she would rather go to jail.

She said the new woman moved in to her family's house just three weeks after her mother died and in barely three months, they tied the knot.

Furthermore, she revealed that after her father brought his new wife home, he sent away her brother from the house.

Speaking further, the heartbroken lady blamed her father for her mother's unfortunate and untimely demise.

She wrote:

“My mom was my down and when she died my dad remarried in 3 months and sent my younger brother out of my mom's house and moved in with his new wife and in all, he was the cause of my mom's death.”

Reactions as lady calls out her dad

Netizens took to the comments section to share their opinions on the lady’s video.

@luchi muo said:

“Sorry you went thru all that. Don't listen to some persons in d comment section because dey don't feel d pain you feel. It is well.”

Nitah Deerah said:

“I don't even know how some of u think?, you're just a kid shaa no matter what are u supposed to post his pic?”

@fyrretuioooyy said:

“E no go better for the man, him no go see tomorrow please help me say amen.”

@ezeigbokelechi said:

“We have same story but God fight for us.”

Sonia Daniels621 commented:

“Allow her to post her pain, it's her space. If you don't like it scroll and don't comment.”

@naemerem97 said:

“Not saying you should forgive him...but second thought, what if he is under a spell.”

@that very PH Girl said:

“Your papa and my papa nah twins, I will never forgive him even in his grave, that man gave me and my siblings intentional wickedness.”

Lucius reacted:

“I don't have motherly love or father love. I don't even have respect for old people again. They use their old age to intimidate young people.”

