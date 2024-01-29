A black woman has shared an intriguing video of herself dancing inside her luxurious living room

While sharing the clip, she revealed how the luxurious house which was initially her dream crib manifested in reality

Netizens who watched the video were delighted by her revelation and they prayed to be blessed with a husband like hers

A pretty black lady has captivated hearts on TikTok with a video of her flamboyant and luxurious house.

The lady identified as @keyahharris12 on TikTok revealed that her man got the stunning mansion for her.

Lady flaunts luxurious mansion her man bought for her Photo credit: @keyaharris12/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares glimpse of her new house

According to the lady, her man asked her to just sleep, wake up, chill, and look pretty without doing any work.

The lady was seen in a video dancing on the couch in the house while recounting how that kind of house was once her dream house.

The house was furnished with an all-white interior, which gave it a very calm and rich look.

She wrote:

“When he put you in your dream house & all you have to do is wake up & be pretty/silly.”

Netizens react as lady flaunts her house

The lady’s video sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Wairimu reacted:

“Mine put me there and said I can't post abt it.”

AK commented:

“Where do I find men like this I'm tired of struggling first in order for me to receive love.”

Daphca said:

“Everyone asking where to get the man I just want to know about the couch.”

Myah said:

“Lordddd I've seen what you're doing for others.”

Lollita reacted:

“The way I'm claiming this cos that house is insane.”

Tobylobah reacted:

“Claiming this with my whole heart.”

@juiletloveee said:

“I said this my friend and she said "until he leaves and your left with nothing "I cut her off after that too.”

Yannie Rashunae said:

“Claiming this type of energy on myself.”

SiennaRose reacted:

“This!! but im rich enough to not need a man.”

Cardi Jones said:

“I claim this # mine it's on the way.”

Watch the video below:

Rich Igbo man shows daughter her mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wealthy Nigerian man (@officialafro_g) who calls himself a billionaire has shared a video of his mansion as he took his newborn baby outside.

While in the palatial compound of his beautiful house, he lifted her up to show her the whole environment. The man said he was letting her see her inheritance. People who watched the TikTok video, after seeing the big swimming pool in the spacious compound, advised him to always cover it because of his kid.

The rich man called himself a "proud Igbo man". Many people were in his comment section to praise his achievement.

Source: Legit.ng