For sitting on her bed, a little girl softly lambasted her mother, as seen in a video that has stirred mixed reactions

Ignoring her mum's enquiry about her well-being, the kid warned the mm against a repeat of such

According to the girl, sitting on her bed is reserved for her dad as only he can sit anywhere he wants

A mother seemed to have unknowingly committed a grave offence in the sight of her daughter for sitting on the little girl's bed.

In a short video @sabiradio shared on Instagram, a doting mum had called at her daughter's room in the morning to wake her up.

She warned her mum against sitting on her bed subsequently. Photo Credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

On seeing her mum seated on the bed, the kid quickly latched at her, ignoring the woman's concern about how she was feeling.

The kid scolded her mum

Correcting her mother, the kid stated that the right that should have been done was to seek permission first.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The kid added that her mum should have just remained on her feet till permission to sit was granted.

The girl went on to say that it is only her dad who has the privilege of sitting on her bed or anywhere he so desires.

Her startled mum maintained her cool all the while the little girl ranted.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@bettysylmich said:

"Na your papa giu breast? Come on go back to sleep, sleep still dey ya eyes her English sef tire me."

@celiposh said:

"Chai you will leave my house that minutes imagine pikin way I carry for belle and way make my nose come big like water melon ,not even that I come worwor dey give me rules heigawd."

@queline_thompson said:

"Your daddy will take over mummy duties in addition to his. My heart can’t . This is emotional abuse."

@7k_ladies_shoes said:

"Every mother has that one child that talks like an old man reincarnated na my last born be this one. Not one single respect from that little rascal."

@macdenemmanuel said:

"The bonds between father's and daughters cannot be studied.... Even gistlover is yet to discover it."

Little girl tearfully slams her mum for taking her money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had tearfully knocked her mum for taking her money.

In a short video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram the kid faced her mum tearfully and requested that she stopped taking her money as well as keep them for her.

She lamented how her mum was fond of taking her money and warned sternly against it happening in the future.

"Mummy, don't do that again for me.. Again, do you hear me?!," the kid blurted out tearfully.

Source: Legit.ng