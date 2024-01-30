A video showing a baby’s hairdo before visiting her grandmother and her transformation after the visit has gone viral

The beautiful baby who visited her grandmother with a full hair surprisingly returned home with bald hair

Netizens who watched the clip shared via TikTok recounted their experiences with family members who did something similar to their children

A baby's 'before and after' look after visiting her grandmother has ignited tons of reactions from internet users.

In the video shared by the baby's mother @tawanatr on TikTok, the baby was first captured with a nearly braided hairstyle before visiting her grandmother.

Mum devastated as daughter's grandma cuts her hair Photo credit: @tawanatr/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mother in tears over little daughter's transformation

Tawa said she could not hide her tears when she returned to take her child but found out that her grandma had shaved her hair.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Her grandmother had taken a drastic decision to give the little girl a haircut for reasons best known to her.

Reactions as grandma cut little girl's hair

The video sparked lots of reactions and outrage from people who advised the mother to take action against her mother for cutting her baby’s hair without informing her.

Others shared their experiences dealing with family members who did such things without informing them.

Tasers|Defense-Tools in Ibadan said:

“Grandma will only see pictures of her till she's a teenager.”

@mchella86 said:

“My aunt did that with my son's hair. Baby let me tell you 15yrs later still don't speak.”

RAYNE H 3 O said:

“I swear my daughter grandmother did this two days B4 her 1st BD & and haven't seen her since my daughter 30 now real talk.”

Brandon Roy said:

“Baby just happy to be involved. She just smiling not knowing she got a fresh fade.”

_Zay2xs commented:

“Wassup with grandparents cutting the hair it's like they stay doing it.”

Paige said:

“The way I screamed. I thought her hair was just gonna be messy like she played too hard at grandmas. I would lose my mind.”

@rhian reacted:

“What's with grandparents and shaving hair because my mum and dad are dying for me to shave my daughter's.”

Lottie said;

“No way @ I'm absolutely devastated for you.”

MintTea_0313 said;

“Sorry to ask but did she get her ears pierced too? I noticed earrings in the second clip and none in first clip.”

@sawariii reacted:

"She won't see her again if that's my child. My aunt did that with my son's hair. 15 years later still don't speak."

@vodka aunt said:

“The way I was expecting messy curls and pjs vs the way my jaw DROPPED.”

9thGenNintendo said:

“What is even the reasoning for this? Like what does this solve?”

Watch the video below:

Lecturer cuts student's hair in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer at Veritas University, Abuja, has been seen in a viral video shaving the head of his student right inside the lecture hall.

While it is not known if authorities at the university outlaw dreadlocks or keeping of hair, many people have condemned the action of the lecturer, saying adults should be allowed to wear the hair they want.

In the video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lecturer used a pair of scissors to trim the dreads while the student picked and pocketed them. Many people have reacted to the video in different ways.

Source: Legit.ng