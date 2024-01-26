A Nigerian man who lost his mother to the cold hands of death has mourned her painful demise on TikTok

He shared a video compilation via his account showcasing when she was still alive and bubbly

Netizens who watched the clip sympathised with the grieving son in the comments section of his post

A Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking video of his mother who recently passed away.

The man identified as @speakingofgucci on TikTok cried uncontrollably as he mourned her painful demise.

Man posts painful video of late mum

He narrated how it broke his heart as he watched his mother, who was his favourite person being put into the grave.

He shared videos of when his mother was still alive and strong before getting sick and crying over pain.

One of the sad videos showed his mum in tears as she revealed the level of pain she was going through before she finally passed.

He wrote:

“I watch a casket closed with my favorite person inside And you still think you can hurt me?"

Netizens react as man mourns mum

Netizens took to the comments section to send in their condolences and sympathise with the grieving man.

Teddy reacted:

“I don't think I can ever survive it if my Mum leaves.”

@Marcel_Binto said:

“This is so emotional and it makes me stop just to say take heart broda. Pls what country is this guys?”

@ogili's junior said:

“I can still remember my mom in a bus waving us her last goodbye on her way to Enugu teaching hospital, (2022). That was the last time we saw her.”

James said:

“I'm so sorry brother.”

@tentaction03 said:

“Boys never cry we died inside.”

Oyinnitemispice reacted:

“I watched this, I cried so much because I know how painful it is to lose someone special, I lost my dad at my tender age and I can never.”

EDDIE reacted:

“I'm so traumatized by knowing this will happen to me one day.”

Female king_ reacted:

“I lost my favourite person my dad God pls keep my mum for us o.”

Mercy of Lagurrsssss reacted:

“I just can't believe that one day my mom will leave me, what will I be without that woman?!”

Watch the video below:

