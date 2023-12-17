Nigerian passport has been ranked in the latest passport index compiled by VisaGuide

The monthly ranking places Nigeria among the least powerful passport in the world, lower than neighbouring countries such as Niger

Spain emerged as the top-ranking passport among 199 world passports surveyed

The Nigerian passport has been ranked 191st out of 199 in the December update of the World Passport Index, prepared by VisaGuide.

The latest ranking means Nigeria has one of the least powerful passports in the world, with a score of 11.50.

This indicates that enthusiastic Nigerians who want to travel will have to pay more or go through tougher processing.

Nigerian passport ranked one of the lowest in the world

Source: Getty Images

In the index, Nigeria's passport is only better than war-torn countries such as Libya, Sudan, North Korea, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Afghanistan, and Somalia.

Why is Nigeria's passport ranked so low?

According to VisaGuide, all passports were ranked based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a visa.

For Nigeria, the report shows that holders of Nigerian passports can only visit 26 countries visa-free.

Additionally, only one country approves entry with a travel authorization (eTA), while no country accepts Nigerians without a visa.

Also, only four countries approve visas on arrival for Nigerians, while eVisas are approved in 12 countries.

However, 170 countries around the world make it mandatory for Nigerians to secure a visa.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kenya, Kazakhstan, and Rwanda are some countries that announced visa-free entry for Nigerians in 2023.

Also, the Bahamas, a country in the Caribbean, will soon be another country Nigerians can visit without a visa.

Top 10 countries in the world with the best passport

In the report, VisaGuide says the Spanish passport is the top-ranking passport among 199 world passports.

Holders of Spanish passports have free access to 43 countries, and another 106 allow visa-free entry.

In addition, they will also benefit from entry with a travel authorization (eTA) to 11 countries, visa on arrival to 30 countries, and online visa access to another 18 countries.

Top 10 countries with best passport and visa-free countries allowed for holders

Spain - 106 Singapore - 156 Germany - 106 Italy - 107 France - 103 Netherlands - 108 Finland - 106 Sweden - 105 Norway - 107 Denmark - 136

Top 10 rank African passport and number of countries to visit visa-free

According to the ranking, Seychelles is the highest-ranked African country, standing at 63rd, and its citizens can visit 124 countries visa-free.

Seychelles: 124

Mauritius: 117

South Africa: 72

Lesotho: 49

Tunisia: 36

Eswatini: 46

Morocco: 37

Malawi: 43

Tanzania: 47

Kenya: 44

