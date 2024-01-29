Global site navigation

"I Paid N135 Million": Man Buys International Passport of St Kitts, Becomes Citizen With $150,000
People

"I Paid N135 Million": Man Buys International Passport of St Kitts, Becomes Citizen With $150,000

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian man has purchased the citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis, a twin island country located in the Caribbean
  • The Nigerian YouTuber, Tayo Aina said he paid $150,000 (N135 million) to secure the St Kitts and Nevis passport and citizenship
  • Tayo said the St Kitts and Nevis passport will solve the limitations he experiences while using the Nigerian passport across the world

Nigerian YouTuber, Tayo Aina has paid money to become a legal citizen of St Kitts and Nevis, a country in the Caribbean.

In a video he shared on his TikTok handle, Tayo said he coughed out $150,000 (N135 million) to get the passport of St Kitts and Nevis.

Nigerian man becomes a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis.
Tayo said the passport of St Kitts and Nevis will enable him to travel the world unrestricted. Photo credit: TikTok/@tayoainafilms and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.
Source: UGC

Tayo said he already possesses a Nigerian passport, but he said he faces a lot of limitations using it to travel around the world where he creates his videos.

Becoming a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis by investment

He said he decided to invest $150,000 on the new passport to eliminate the limitations he usually faces with his Nigerian passport.

He wrote on TikTok:

"I bought a new passport/citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis for $150K. Travelling the world as a Nigerian became really difficult for me over time because of the frequent denials. With this new citizenship, I get to travel the world and bring you guys along with me. Where would you guys like us to travel to next?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Tayo Aina becomes a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis

@Mohammed Bappa said:

"Smart move! Congrats."

@Taiwo said:

"Citizenship by investment."

@Sephiano commented:

"Isn't it illegal? But $150k is much ooo. enough to start a flourishing business in Naija."

@Gabby commented:

"With $150k and the new rate of dollar now, I go stay Naija invest that money. That’s almost 200 million in naira."

Man becomes a citizen of Ghana

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man is happy that he has become a citizen of Ghana, and the moment was captured in a viral video.

In the clip, the man was seen waving the Ghanaian flag happily in the presence of many people, including his wife.

The man is married to a Ghanaian lady, so it is a win-win for him to have become a citizen of the Gold Coast.

