A man, Tobi Adesokan, has been praised on LinkedIn for his exceptional academic achievement at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

During the 54th convocation ceremony of the university, Tobi bagged a first-class degree in pure mathematics.

Tobi Adesokan said he was working as a full-time software engineer while in school. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Tobi Adesokan.

Apart from bagging a first-class, Tobi emerged as the best graduating student from the mathematics department.

One amazing thing about Tobi's glittering performance is that he kept a full-time job while studying for his degree at UNILAG.

In a post he made on LinkedIn to celebrate his graduation, Tobi said he worked as a software engineer.

His words:

"I am thrilled to share that I've successfully earned a First Class Honors in Mathematics! Best graduating student, Department of Mathematics (Pure Option), University of Lagos. Juggling this academic achievement with a full-time role as a Software Engineer made the journey challenging, yet incredibly rewarding."

Tobi said being a full-time software engineer and pursuing a degree in mathematics was not an easy task.

He noted that the tasks required a lot of discipline, time management, meticulous planning and unwavering dedication.

Nigerians congratulate Tobi

Developer Success said:

"Congratulations. If I knew then what I know now, my first degree would have been in mathematics. I salute you."

Bello Hadi said:

"Congratulations Tobi Adesokan. I will be glad if you can write an article on how you were able to achieve this and also I'd possible we can have a call session."

UNIZIK student bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian law student etched his name in the sands of time after emerging as one of the best students in his department.

The graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said he dedicated a lot of time to studying his books daily.

He told Legit.ng that his parents were proud of his achievement and that he would proceed to the Nigerian Law School in January.

