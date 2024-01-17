A UNILAG graduate with a first class degree in Petroleum and Gas Engineering shared his impressive list of achievements on Twitter

He had completed three internships, three work experiences, three scholarships among others

He received praise and admiration from social media users, and offered to mentor and help others

A young man has taken to social media to celebrate his academic success after graduating from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a first class degree in Petroleum and Gas Engineering.

The man, who goes by the name of @brightofroyals, shared his impressive list of achievements on X, revealing that he had accomplished a lot during his undergraduate years.

First class graduate celebrates himself.

Source: Twitter

According to his tweet, he had completed three internships in different sectors, namely energy, technology, and venture capital. He also had three work experiences in blockchain and consulting.

He added that he had won three scholarships, participated in two scholars programs, held two leadership positions, and won the Unilever Nigeria Ideatrophy, a national competition for innovative business ideas.

His tweet read:

“First class in Petroleum and Gas Engineering. 3 internships (energy, tech, VC). 3 work experiences (blockchain, consulting). 3 scholarships. 2 scholars program. 2 leadership positions. Won Unilever Nigeria Ideatrophy. Built my network.”

Read his X post below:

