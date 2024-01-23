A Nigerian lady has happily announced that she will start teaching the Igbo language in two Ivy League universities in the USA

The lady, Amarachi Attamah, said she will be teaching the Igbo language at Harvard and Yale universities beginning this spring

Amarachi shared her joy and excitement on Facebook, where many Nigerians congratulated her

A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement after she was appointed as an Igbo language instructor at two top-tier universities in the USA.

Amarachi Attamah took to Facebook to share her joy, and she said she would start instructing at Harvard and Yale universities this spring.

Amarachi said she will be the Igbo language instructor at Harvard at Yale this spring. Photo credit: Facebook/Amarachi Attamah.

Source: Facebook

Amarachi noted she will be teaching at African Languages Program (ALP), in the Department of African and African American Studies, Harvard University.

Apart from Harvard, Amarachi said she will be teaching Igbo language at the Directed Independent Language Study (DILS) program at the Yale Center for Language Study, Yale University.

Her words:

"I am excited to share the beginning of another incredible journey. This spring, I will be the Igbo language instructor in the African Languages Program (ALP), in the Department of African and African American Studies, Harvard University. The Harvard’s ALP is one of the largest language programs in the world having taught over 45 African languages.

"This spring, I am also the Igbo instructor in the Directed Independent Language Study (DILS) program at the Yale Center for Language Study, Yale University. Igbo instructor at two Ivy Leagues. Mụ bụ Amarachi. Chai!"

Nigerians congratulate Amarachi

Chukwudị Nwokoye said:

"Congratulations to you dearie. I am wishing you many more laurels. I'm proud of you. Please, keep up the great work."

Baron Roy said:

"Many Hearty congratulations, Dr. Amarachi."

Frank Obochi said:

"There's no telling what God can make of a man/woman who is diligent in what they do. Congratulations... Not too surprised though, you're good at what you do."

