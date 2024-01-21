A brilliant man experienced an intense moment of pride and accomplishment as he graduated from his school

In a video, he was announced on stage as the best-graduating student of his department on his convocation day

Netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the intelligent student

In a moment filled with pride and joy, a young man was called on stage during his convocation day to collect an award as the best-graduating student of his department.

The young man identified as @king_deee on TikTok, had displayed an exceptional dedication to his studies which earned him this prestigious recognition, marking a significant milestone in his educational journey.

Boy celebrated for emerging best graduating student Photo credit: @king_deee

Source: TikTok

Man in awe over recognition for excellence

King Dee found himself wishing for the day never to come to an end as his friends, family and the entire school celebrated his milestone.

He wrote;

“POV: Winning BEST GRADUATING STUDENT and wishing that day never ends.”

Netizens join in celebrating best-graduating student

As the video went viral, netizens from far and wide joined in the celebration, showering him with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes.

The online community recognised and appreciated his hard work, perseverance, and commitment to academic excellence.

Luis said:

“I would cry like a babyy congratssss!!“

@roseclem09 said:

“Congratulations.”

Tanikes said:

“Congratulations what's your course.”

Ammie & Scorpio Queen reacted:

“Congratulations big bro.”

@miimiiLove said:

“Congratulations sweetie this is me soon in my department Amen.”

@dora20 said:

“For this video you've gotten a follower. my dear it isn't easy. Am so happy for you. I pray you get a very nice paying job.”

Watch the video below:

15-year-old brilliant boy clears WAEC with As

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 15-year-old Nigerian, Nnamdi Ugochukwu Obiadigwo, from Anambra, has passed his 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with flying colours. A message sent to Legit.ng showed that the boy got A1 in all nine subjects including further mathematics, English language, and mathematics.

The young student has won several awards to show he has always been a brilliant boy. A part of the message read: "He was the best graduating student of BOSSS Bishop okoye Spiritans secondary school. (Divergent Set) Obigbo in Port Harcourt with 18 awards."

Nnamdi also passed all the other exams he sat well. In the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), he scored 353. The teenager also had in1420/1600 Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

Source: Legit.ng