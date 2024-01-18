David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu has emerged as the overall best-graduating student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka

Akanmu graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

UNILAG described the son of a professor at the university as an “handsome young graduate with a perfect figure”

Lagos state, Akoka - The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, is celebrating its overall best-graduating student, David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu.

UNILAG described Akanmu as a “handsome young graduate with a perfect figure”.

UNILAG describes best-graduating student as "handsome young graduate with perfect figure" Photo Credit: @ak_vido

The university stated this via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @UnilagNigeria

Akanmu graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

He emerged as the best student in his department, the Faculty of Engineering and the entire university at the 54th Convocation Ceremonies.

"Looking for a handsome young graduate with a perfect figure? We’ll show you one.

"Meet David Oluwatomiwa AKANMU, the overall best-graduating student at the University of Lagos 54th (2022) Convocation Ceremonies, with a perfect CGPA of 5.00 We celebrate you, David"

Professor's son emerges UNILAG's overall best student

Legit.ng earlier reported that Professor Folasade Ogunsola, the vice chancellor of UNILAG, disclosed at the pre-convocation briefing that David emerged as the overall best for the 2021/2023 academic session.

According to Professor Ogunsola, the university produced 340 First Class graduates. A further breakdown shows that 97 of the first-class graduates came from the Faculty of Management Sciences, and 57 and 47 from the Faculty of Science, with 57 and the Faculty of Engineering, respectively.

