In a TikTok video, a Nigerian lady shared her emotional story of the treatment she received at work

The young woman, who felt crushed by the behaviour she faced, opened up her heart to her people

She also revealed that she often faced workplace discrimination because of her Nigerian accent

A Nigerian lady posted a heartfelt video on TikTok, where she narrated the ordeal she went through at her workplace.

In a video shared by @bedeeborh, the young woman, who was overcome with emotion, expressed how she felt about the unfair and disrespectful treatment she encountered from her colleagues and superiors.

The lady was crying. Photo credit: @bedeeborh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She also confided that she frequently faced workplace discrimination and prejudice because of her distinctive Nigerian accent, which made her feel isolated and unwelcome.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lorena1968 reacted:

“Girl, don't let that keep you down, you are a CNA, go for your nursing degree and keep them quiet.”

Queenhaj said:

“U need to stand up for urself. They test us, but for me l do not play with them.”

User837383738 wrote:

“No other body. This is the America they don’t show us, especially working in healthcare the disrespect! You'll never believe it.”

Hamidnyamekye commented:

“It might not be your accent maybe it's your beauty.”

Nyaruoth2005 also commented:

“Was treated the same as a CNA 10 years ago. NOW AN NP Working on my Doctoral degree. Them are still where they were. You are stronger than you think!”

Simply_Francine:

“I'm so sorry I quit my job few weeks ago I was so tired of the ignorant comments, like I felt so alone. I was the only African there.”

Nkane:

“Your accent is a representation of who you are and where youU Come from.l am from Cameroon with a strong accent. Lift your head high, stand your grounds . Speak with no fear.”

Barbie Jennie:

“Speak up love, don't let nobody treats you less than you deserve. It's ok to cry but don't let them disrespect you.”

Adeseye:

“I am currently in US. same thing almost happened but I stood my grant. I told them all that my correct English is better than their accent.”

User8847569808939:

“So sorry for your experience. Please go do your job and get your money. You don't have to please nobody. Know where youU are coming from. Perioddd!!!

Eno Parenting:

“I see you. Keep your cool and focus on your purpose.”

Lady in Canada faced and defeated accent discrimination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman who had relocated to Canada shared her candid opinion on why she did not blame Nigerians who changed their accents after moving to foreign countries.

She recalled the challenges and frustrations she faced when she first arrived in Canada and searched for a job, despite having impressive credentials and skills.

She said she was turned down by many potential employers because they did not like her Nigerian accent.

Source: Legit.ng