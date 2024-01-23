A lady has shared a video of her little daughter crying as her holiday in Nigeria came to an end

In the video, the little girl announced her love for Nigeria, stating that she had no interest in returning to Italy

Netizens in the comments section maintained that the girl must have had a good time in Nigeria

A mother has shared a heartwarming video of her daughter crying at the airport as they got set to relocate.

In the video shared by @priscabeauty11 on TikTok, the girl alongside her siblings told their mother that they did not want to leave Nigeria.

Little girl refuses to travel abroad Photo credit: @priscabeauty11/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Kids reiterate their love for Nigeria

The mother pleaded with her children that the holidays were over and it was time to return to their country of base, Italy.

In a bid to lighten up their moods, she told them that they would return to Nigeria this year ending for the Christmas holiday.

The kids however kept sober faces and remained insistent on their decision to stay back in Nigeria.

She wrote;

“My baby doesn't want to leave Nigeria.”

Reactions as children reiterate love for Nigeria

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who were shocked about the children's attitude.

Anita Otis Oduh said:

“Hahahaha 1 first time am seeing a kid refusing to leave Nigeria.”

Done Brightness said:

“The weather here is not busy in Italy now.”

STEVEN okocha said:

“Nigeria is not a boring place. It is a boring thing to live abroad. Not everyone knows that.”

@beauty reacted:

“Chai! No place like home; abroad na so so waka waka for appointments; boredom experience and receiving of leters and paying enough bills.”

Eghosa Infinity said:

“Somebody is fasting for 7days and 7nights because of visa. This life nor balance.”

@animal kingdom said:

“Nigeria is great country but the government is just our problem.”

Ellagreat said:

“They have shown her real love in Nigeria, alike Italy those resist oyebo people.”

Mr money said:

“This one don play tire for sand.”

Josephine weja said:

"Ha Na village people?"

Victorious reacted:

“Osim I don't want to leave Nigeria.”

@bangs|bramos said:

“Italy nor dey okay Africa is the best content to live.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng