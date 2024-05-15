A Nigerian lady is happy that she has been admitted to study for her masters degree at the University of Lagos

The lady gained admission into UNILAG's School of Post-graduate Studies, and she showed when she went to do her registration

The lady said when she got to UNILAG for her registration, she found it hard to locate the school of post-graduate studies

UNILAG has given a lady admission to study for a master's degree in the institution's School of Postgraduate Studies.

When she went to do her preliminary course registrations, the lady said she could not easily locate the post-grad school.

The lady said she gained amdission into UNILAG to study for her masters. Photo credit: TikTok/@farida_aliyuu.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the lady, Farida Aliyu, had to ask around until a man directed her to the UNILAG's school of post-graduate studies.

Farida showed when she entered and got her registration done before leaving back to the place where she works.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She captioned the video:

"UNILAG finally gave me admission."

Farida said she wrote the entrance examination for a masters degree at UNILAG last year and she was offered admission.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gains admission into UNILAG

@loseyi said:

"Congratulations. Please when did you write the exam?"

@iniobongudoh935 asked:

"Where did you get that plantain chips from? Na that one concern me."

@Ginixxxx asked:

"How come you have gotten admission? When did you write your exam?"

UNILAG graduate bags scholarship in USA

Meanwhile, a Nigerian student has been selected as one of the 2024 Knight-Hennessy Scholars at Stanford University.

David Akanmu finished as the best-graduating student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), bagging a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

David would be pursuing a PhD at Stanford University, majoring in Energy Science and Engineering.

Boy checks his admission status on JAMB CAPS

In another story, a Nigerian boy visited the JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) to print his admission letter.

The boy said he was offered admission after sitting for UTME, and he wanted to get a copy of the letter through JAMB CAPS.

He came online to share the message he got after trying to print the admission letter, and JAMB reacted to his post.

Source: Legit.ng