A fair-skinned lady with a unique facial appearance posted a video showing off the beards on her face and surprised TikTok users

The lady, Sarah Anane, stunned TikTok users, with many of them saying she looks like a man because of the bears on her face

Sarah has become popular on TikTok, where she has over 24k followers, many of whom are curious about her facial hair

A TikTok lady went viral after sharing a short clip to show people the beards on her face.

The beautiful lady, Sarah Anane, attracted the attention of netizens because her face is bearded like that of a man.

The lady is uniquely endowed with a lot of beards. Photo credit: TikTok/@sarahanane758.

Source: TikTok

Sarah has many videos on her handle in which she showcases her unique face, which is endowed with hair.

Sarah's hairy face made her popular on the platform, where she now has 24k followers.

In one of the videos, Sarah was seen singing a sweet song which was playing in the background.

Many of her followers who commented on the video described her as a beautiful woman, saying the hair made her more pretty.

Watch the video below:

Curious netizens react to video of a bearded lady

@Dr David Asante said:

"This is typical hirsutism. Treatable. Even common home remedies can deal with this."

@SWEETLINDA said:

"God bless, sweetheart."

@Edwige Queen said:

"Strength to us, my sister."

@Cherub Beaver The Prefect said:

"Very beautiful. I love hairy women."

Local Jeff bezel commented:

"If ladies and gentlemen was a person."

@prayersisthekey said:

"You are beautiful, my love."

@commerrme said:

"Oh my goodness, what happened here."

@Westhold_William asked:

"Please can I be with you?"

@Abhena Slime said:

"But you can at least shave it."

@Jay_frank said:

"Ladies and gentlemen."

@joeboydethinker1 said:

"I really love you, Queen."

Source: Legit.ng