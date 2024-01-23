A lady posted a heartwarming video on TikTok that captured the special bond between a cow and a young boy

The boy seemed to have a deep connection with the animal as he sat calmly with the cow, showing no fear

The cow hugged the boy with its head and the boy returned the affection, the video went viral on TikTok

A touching video of a boy and a cow’s friendship has warmed the hearts of many TikTok users.

The video, posted by a woman who appears to be the boy’s mother, shows the boy sitting next to the cow in a barn.

The lady was very happy. Photo credit: @lethabomogol/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @lethabomogol, the boy and the cow look at each other with affection and trust, as if they have a special bond. The cow then gently wraps its head around the boy’s shoulders, giving him a hug.

The boy smiles and hugs the cow back, stroking its fur. The video has received thousands of likes and comments on the popular social media platform, with many people praising the boy’s kindness and the cow’s sweetness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Moya Rarie reacted:

“Tell me why that ladiy she's seating on top of the Jojo tank bafowethu. best friend forever.”

Vumile Cele said:

“Traditional DNA.”

Leejoy45 wrote:

“They once told me gore if ka dira ngwana outside.”

Hopekajojo commented:

“This is a rare combination.”

Thembi 012 also commented:

“That child is gifteda calling for animals so early.”

User1913157881463:

“This is beautiful to watch.”

Masocha:

“I can't believe I watched this video until to the end.”

Source: Legit.ng