A TikTok user posted a touching video of her son having fun with his Range Rover toy car.

She revealed that it was a lifelong dream for her to watch him ride the miniature vehicle.

Mum shares son's moment. Photo credit: TikTok/@odogwuwife

Source: TikTok

The video captured the adorable moment when the boy drove the car skillfully around their spacious compound.

He looked confident and happy as he steered the car with his hands and feet. The mum expressed her joy and pride in the caption of the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Samsonpeter186 reacted:

“This boy doesn't no garri exist I thank god for your life.”

Big Rukylex said:

“Na him go marry my daughter o na me first book down o.”

Nelly wrote:

“Abeg he Dey single na range oooo.”

Happy gal commented:

“This is actually nice like this he don sabi drive be dat oh.”

LastDdaughterA

“Raise am!!!”

Glory_Swt:

“Abroad boy don enter town Smake una hold una babe oo.”

Don Giovanni:

“E remain babe.”

Cherishslimzy:

“Fortdw God go bless you c chai husband wey you give me with this car our Christmas done complete.”

Sarabel:

“Dis ur son go quick sabi drive car ooo see d way he dey moved car.”

