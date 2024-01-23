A young Nigerian man has shared his reason for cutting off a friend from his life without second thoughts

According to him, he had to quit communication with his friend who asked why he was doing the dishes instead of his wife

Mixed reactions have trailed the man’s story with many criticising him for cutting off his friend over an issue they believed was minor

A Nigerian man has called out his friend who found it unusual that he was doing the dishes rather than his wife.

According to the man identified as @Iamkolotayo on TikTok, he stopped speaking to his friend who believed that men were not supposed to do the dishes.

Man shares experience with friend on X

Buttressing further about the situation, he narrated that he was having a phone conversation with his friend while doing the dishes at the same time.

His friend heard the sound of dangling pots over the phone and asked what he was doing with pots and he replied that he was doing the dishes.

However, his friend's response after finding out what he was doing made him take the drastic decision to cut him off his life.

His friend had asked why he was doing the dishes instead of his wife. The man who wasn't having it ended the call and has not spoken to his friend again.

He wrote;

“Someone called me one day and I was using Hands-free. He heard pot dangling and he asked "wetin I dey do", I say I dey wash plate. He asked, "Where is your wife?" I dropped the call and we have not spoken till date. I hate senselessness.”

Reactions as man cuts communication with friend

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who were either in support of the man’s decision or against him.

@S1nzuJR said:

“This is me currently in the kitchen cause my wife is sleeping as she's working tonight. Imagine having to wake up early to cook again before going to work or not sleep before going to work cause she's cooking.”

@PaulinaFunke reacted:

“Cutting him off is not needed. All you need to do is to enlighten him on the need to assist. Take it or leave it, there are roles for each gender in marriage. I am a lady and will appreciate my husband if he decides to help with house chores but that doesn't make it his.”

@Etumnu reacted:

“Stop missing opportunities to enlighten people to see things in a better perspective. He must have been bred that way. Next time, school such person, it will go a long way in making our society a little lot better.”

@thexchr reacted:

“Such an odd question. I'd do same if I was in the mechanic fixing my husband's car and a friend asks me "where's your husband?" Statements like this give us unhealthy thoughts that would cause unnecessary quarrels.”

@Doughnotman said:

“It's not this serious joor. 90% of your relative will ask you the same, you just need to enlighten them. Even your mother-in-law could ask you, you will cut her off too?”

@Dominicugo reacted:

“Me that fries small chops and take to my wife during her lunch break. We are both professionals. Many Nigerians live in the 16th century.”

@Stpet03 said:

“My previous landlord did the exact same thing, I walked him out of my flat. The next day, I heard his wife telling her daughter to marry a man like me who would assist her not like her father. Same month I got a quit notice.”

@bridgetfidelis1 said:

“I didn't know we still had such lovely men, especially on Twitter! A neighbour saw my husband washing clothes over d weekend as our machine was bad & was like, is your wife sick? My husband angrily responded; thank God say na my wife u call am & not slave!”

@achojaa said:

“Sense wey you no get naim you de hate. Shay your preed for fall if you tell am say my wife dey, I just wan assist am as she no too strong. Ekpa.”

@AdenijiSeunze reacted:

“If somebody call your wife and she was fixing the Gen or doing a (suppose man's work) and the person asked where is your husband. will the person be right to have asked or not? No be everything una go dey use form woke. I'm sure if the person na like dangote you no go do that.”

