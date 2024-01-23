A marriage of about 24 years crashed after the wife refused to assist her husband in footing the bills

The man was well-to-do that he sponsored his wife's education and also set up a business for her

However, when she told him he shouldn't have married her if he could not take care of her, he changed his mindset

An oil worker has ended his marriage to his wife after she declined to contribute financially to their house.

An X user, @budgetOdogwu, who shared the story said the couple got married when the man worked as a bank staff and his wife was a nursing student.

Their marriage produced twins and the man catered for the whole responsibilities on his own.

In a lengthy thread, @budgetOdogwu stated that the man sponsored his wife in school and set up a business for her.

The issue that made the man change

Trouble started in their marriage when the man noticed his wife was not willing to contribute to the running of the home financially.

When he confronted her, she blatantly told him he should not have wedded her if he was not buoyant to care for her. The netizen wrote:

"All the money used was from his single salary at Shell. This man talked about it for a while how she didn’t even bother bringing anything home and she retorted that he was a Shell worker and he shouldn’t have married her if he couldn’t take care of her.

"This egbon never forgot those words..."

After his wife's statement, the man began secretly acquiring properties and eventually built two houses before he filed for a divorce.

People react to the divorce saga

@Gunnerslegacy said:

"You are absolutely right. When the man is the only one doing all in the house, it's not right. I am facing the same issue but this time, not that my wife doesn't want to work, we haven't seen work for her. So she is now learning how to make hair. Hopefully, we will be better."

@hachinwhummyy said:

"My gf was into salary jobs that didn't remain much at the end of the month, I told her to go and learn handwork, if she refused pere ni, that would have been the end of our relationship, I can't chest all the expenses alone edakun."

@Dapostweet said:

"Marriage is ideally a union where two folks merge in understanding, goals, teachings, & purpose.

"It seems plausible that the "egbon" had discussions on these matters during their dating period.

"Based on this thread, it appears the wife didn't fulfill the role of a "helpmate."

@rappo_oosa said:

"I will forever respect my wife on this!!! Things hasn’t really been good for me for a while now and my wife has been the one supporting me from the proceeds she makes from her business. I do not praise her in her presence but I will forever respect her. Her presence is godsend."

Man divorces wife 2 days after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man divorced his wife two days after marriage.

A Nigerian zoologist, Abdullah A Abdullah, who shared the story, said it is a real-life situation and sought advice from netizens.

Abdullah narrated that the man's anger stems from an incident at their wedding reception that led to his mother and wife slapping each other.

It happened that a couple from the groom's mother's side graced the occasion at a time when edibles were finished. A portion of food the bride left for her parents was the only delicacy available.

